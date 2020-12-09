The NFC East suddenly doesn't look so bad, with the New York Giants and Washington tied for the division lead coming off road victories against teams that qualify for the conversation about the Super Bowl.
The Giants, who beat Seattle on Sunday, control their fate because they swept Washington, and they could become the first team to make the playoffs after starting 1-7. Washington is also 5-7 after handing Pittsburgh its first loss Monday night.
Those were the first two victories over opponents with winning records this season for the only division in the NFL without a winning team. But the NFC East winner will get a home game in the first round of the playoffs, expanded by one team in each conference. The altered format also means just one first-round bye, currently held by New Orleans (10-2), the only NFC team to clinch a postseason berth so far.
--
NFC East
Hopes are fading for Dallas and Philadelphia after entering the season as the teams that figured to battle for the NFC East title. They have one win between them since the Eagles beat the Cowboys on Nov. 1.
Philadelphia (3-8-1) doesn't have it easy trying to end a four-game losing streak and is making a bold move in that effort by benching quarterback Carson Wentz in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.
New York's four-game winning streak is its longest since 2016, the last time the Giants made the playoffs.
Washington is on its third quarterback in former starter Alex Smith, playing for the first time in two years after a career-threatening leg injury. Smith has Washington on a three-game winning streak.
Dallas (3-9) was all but removed from the conversation with its sixth loss in seven games, 34-17 at Baltimore on Tuesday night.
--
NFC North
Green Bay (9-3) has a three-game lead over Minnesota with four to go and is currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Three of the Packers' upcoming opponents currently have losing records.
The Vikings (6-6) hold the last of the seven playoff spots in the NFC right now with a big opportunity to put a tighter grip on that spot if they can beat Tom Brady at Tampa Bay on Sunday.
New Orleans is also on the schedule, so Minnesota could be looking at must wins against division rivals Chicago and Detroit, the two NFC North teams with losing records at the moment.
The Bears (5-7) have lost six in a row since a 5-1 start.
--
NFC South
What looked like a duel between the Brady-led Buccaneers and Drew Brees' Saints for the division title — and possibly that lone first-round bye — has faded with three losses in four games by Tampa Bay (7-5).
Meanwhile, the division lead for the Saints (10-2) has grown to three games because they're doing the same thing they did last year: win without Brees.
Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 a year ago, and Taysom Hill has won his first three starts since Brees left a 27-13 victory over San Francisco on Nov. 15 with broken ribs and a collapsed lung. New Orleans has won nine straight games since a 1-2 start.
Atlanta (4-8) has been better since getting buried by a 0-5 start that included the firing of coach Dan Quinn. Carolina (4-8) has been without star running back Christian McCaffrey for nine games because of ankle and shoulder injuries in coach Matt Rhule's first season.
--
NFC West
It's still the NFC's best division, but the struggles of the Seahawks and Cardinals have changed things some.
The Los Angeles Rams have won three out of four to get even atop the NFC West with Seattle, which is 3-4 since the first 5-0 start in franchise history.
With three consecutive losses and four in the past five games, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (6-6) suddenly find themselves as the first team out of the playoff picture, losing at the moment to the Vikings on the common opponent tiebreaker.
San Francisco, the defending NFC champion, hasn't been able to dig out of last place in the difficult division the past two months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.