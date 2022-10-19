On a Zoom call, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos reflected on the 2022 club, its high ceiling and the feeling of having unfinished business. In their own ways, the two discussed specific details and the big picture about this season.
And at different points, each ended up at the same conclusion.
“We’ll turn this page and get over it and be focused on winning (a World Series) again,” Snitker said.
“You have to turn the page at some point and start thinking about how we really do have a good team and a really good group,” Anthopoulos said. “We just didn’t get the job done in ‘22.”
The Braves won 101 games this year and captured a fifth consecutive National League East title. There were great memories and inspiring stories among this bunch.
But because it is over, it is time to look ahead. Here are the five biggest questions for the Braves this offseason.
--
Swanson to re-sign?
You didn’t expect anything different for this first question, did you?
Dansby Swanson’s situation has been the most pressing topic surrounding the Braves recently. The club extended Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris and Spencer Strider this season. All along, Swanson’s free agency loomed.
The Braves discussed a contract extension with Swanson and his camp. The sides are believed to have exchanged figures. But only those in the room know how far those discussions went, as “discussions” can mean anything from broaching the idea to negotiating it.
The interesting wrinkle in Swanson’s case is this: The Braves don’t appear to have an obvious backup plan if the shortstop departs in free agency. Swanson — his on-field play and overall leadership — would be almost impossible to replace.
It remains to be seen whether the Braves would want to pay a hefty price for Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who is set to become a free agent. Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who is exercising his opt-out clause, is a Scott Boras client, which may be a sticking point for Anthopoulos.
--
Payroll to rise?
In 2022, the Braves ranked eighth in baseball with a payroll around $188 million. Could this rise again? It appears it will, though that remains to be seen.
To understand all of this, you must know about what Braves chairman Terry McGuirk calls the “virtuous circle.”
What that means: Through Truist Park and The Battery, the Braves are making much more money. More money means higher payrolls, which means better players, which leads to more fan excitement, which usually means more people filling Truist Park. And on and on.
That doesn’t mean the Braves’ payroll will increase by a significant margin each year. It simply means the Braves’ business model is working.
--
Ozuna to return?
“DUI! DUI! DUI!” Phillies fans chanted in unison as Marcell Ozuna stepped to the plate in Game 3 last week.
In August, Ozuna was taken into custody and booked into the Gwinnett County jail shortly after 4:30 a.m., a Norcross police spokesman said at the time. In addition to the charge of “DUI less safe,” he also is facing a charge of failure to maintain lane.
The bigger picture is this: This was Ozuna’s second arrest in two years. The Braves put a lot of effort into creating a positive environment and fielding a team for which fans can root.
The Braves have a case for not wanting him on the roster for his play alone.
The catch here: The Braves still owe Ozuna $37 million over the next two seasons.
--
Anthopoulos to make splash?
Anthopoulos is one of the general managers who is fun to follow throughout the offseason and around the trade deadline — for all baseball fans. (Except if your favorite team is one of the Braves’ NL East rivals).
The Braves, on paper, seems really good, but any team can improve.
Might he try to add a frontline starter like Jacob deGrom?
And what about left field? Robbie Grossman is a free agent, but a platoon between him and Eddie Rosario worked relatively well. Perhaps Adam Duvall, a free agent at season’s end, returns.
Might Anthopoulos hit the trade market for any needs?
--
Jansen to come back?
In 2022, the Braves’ bullpen ranked fourth in baseball with a 3.03 ERA.
One reason: The Braves, down the stretch, had two proven closers in Kenley Jansen and Raisel Iglesias.
Jansen led the NL and ranked second in baseball with 41 saves. After blowing a save in Seattle on Sept. 11, he closed the regular season by surrendering only one run over his final 11 innings.
After the Braves acquired Iglesias with minutes to go before the deadline, he allowed one earned run over 26⅓ innings over the rest of the regular season. He is under contract through 2025. He can be the closer.
But having both Jansen and Iglesias allowed Snitker to deploy Iglesias in high-leverage spots while saving Jansen for the ninth.
