Decatur’s Tanner Burns has put the pen to the paper and is now officially a Cleveland Indian.
Burns, who was the No. 36 overall selection in June’s Major League Baseball draft, reportedly signed Friday for $1.6 million. The slot value for his selection was $2.045 million.
The former Auburn pitcher announced via Twitter that he had signed his contract.
“I am humbled to say that I have signed with the Cleveland Indians! I am excited to see what the future holds!”
Burns could be back on the field pretty soon. The Indians have training camp in Eastlake, Ohio, where many of the team’s top prospects are training as part of the 60-player pool for the Major League season that begins next week.
The Boras Corporation headed by agent Scott Boras represented Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.