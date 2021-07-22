ATLANTA — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Tatis made it 3-0 in the fifth inning against reliever Shane Greene when his NL-leading 29th homer landed in the left-field seats. The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games.
Paddack (6-6), who had a 10.31 ERA in his last five appearances, worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout.
“I’m going to continue to build on this, continue to grow, continue to put my head down and tomorrow is day one of five days," Paddack said. “I’m not trying to get ahead of myself here. We did a lot of great things today, but there’s still some improvements for my changeup. You know, 0-2 curveballs that we could’ve done a better job with. There’s always something you have to grow on."
All-Star closer Mark Melancon wrapped it up for the Padres in the seventh, earning his major league-leading 28th save in 32 chances.
The Padres went ahead 1-0 in the fourth when Jurickson Profar doubled off the right-field wall with one out, advanced on Kyle Muller’s second wild pitch and scored on Ha-Seong Kim’s sacrifice fly.
“I think my tempo was a little fast, so I was just rushing down the mound," Muller said. “Early on my sliders were biting a little bit more because I had adrenaline and my arm speed was moving, but they flattened out and started spinning the opposite way as the game went on.
“That’s something I need to control. I can’t go 90 pitches in four innings. That’s not good enough to help the team win right there."
