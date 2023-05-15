76ers Celtics Basketball

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum takes a shot as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, left, and guard De'Anthony Melton, behind center, defend during the second half of Game 7 on Sunday in Boston. Tatum finished with 51 points — the most in a Game 7 in history. [STEVEN SENNE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Steven Senne

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum gave Boston a long-overdue fast start and followed it up with a finish the NBA had never seen before.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.