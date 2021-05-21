JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are, at the very least, no longer the NFL’s most irrelevant franchise.
Urban Meyer. Trevor Lawrence. Tim Tebow.
The rebuilding Jaguars now have three of college football’s biggest stars — and two of its most polarizing figures — from the past 15 years, after Tebow signed a one-year contract Thursday.
The former Florida standout and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end.
The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’s reuniting with Meyer, his college coach, for the first time since his senior year in 2009.
“I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said in a statement. "I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”
Tebow joined his new team on the field Thursday wearing No. 85 — quarterback Gardner Minshew has No. 15 for now — and took part in a voluntary, closed workout.
Tebow is not expected to have any media availability until training camp, at the earliest, in hopes of minimizing the media circus that follows the devout Christian who has received rock star treatment at every NFL stop.
His comeback is unprecedented because of his age, his new position and the fact that he last played in a regular-season game in 2012, with the New York Jets. He's sure to create another ballyhooed storyline for a team coming off a 1-15 season that led to a coaching change and the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft (Lawrence).
Several teams suggested Tebow make the position change years ago, but he declined.
Just getting a chance after such a lengthy layoff has stirred debate about preferential treatment. Others insist it’s merely the result of a decades-long relationship that now includes Meyer and Tebow being neighbors in Jacksonville.
“This Tebow deal just shows that personal relationships go further at this level than actual ability,” Carolina Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones posted on Twitter last week.
