FRISCO, Texas — The disappointment and anguish of a Dallas Cowboys season that began with Super Bowl hopes and that has now has gone off the rails is starting to get to Jerry Jones.
The team's owner and general manager got testy on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.
When repeatedly asked if there was a leadership void in the locker room of the 2-5 Cowboys, Jones told the host to "shut up and let me answer it."
"I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there's no leadership void in my eyes," Jones said. "Now that's my answer. Let's move on."
Jones continued to express support for coach Mike McCarthy because he is a guy that has gone through it and can stand tall as a head coach during tough times, Jones said.
And these are definitely tough times for the Cowboys. They are riding a two-game losing streak, following two blowout losses. They are last in the league in scoring defense and they are coming off a 25-3 loss to Washington in which they had the fewest yards on offense since 2001.
The Cowboys might face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci at quarterback after losing starter Dak Prescott for the season with a fractured ankle two weeks ago and backup Andy Dalton against Washington with a concussion.
"He's had tough times and he's had disappointing times," Jones said of McCarthy. "Certainly we couldn't have wanted to be at this stage with our team this year, but if I'm going to hire a coach that will be at this stage and work through this for the betterment for the rest of the year and for what's in the future, I've got my man."
Jones blamed a lot of the team's woes on injuries.
Jones ended with an apology and blamed his short temper on the frustrations of a dismal season.
"This certainly is not my most tactful time with this thing as we discuss these matters," Jones said. "I'm disappointed for the fans. I can't tell you how disappointed I am. It was not the plan at all. We certainly want to point to things. But they're not excuses. This is football.
"I will assure you right now we are going to put our head down. We haven't spent the time, the money, the years, the effort for the Dallas Cowboys to be where we are right now. There will be better days."
