EAGAN, Minn. — Two straight wins have put the Minnesota Vikings back in playoff position. The passing attack has not inspired as much confidence.
Perhaps the return of receiver Adam Thielen from a sprained ankle can spark an offense that was largely grounded during uneven victories over Pittsburgh and Chicago.
After missing two games, Thielen might be ready for action again on Sunday when the Vikings (7-7) host the Los Angeles Rams (10-4).
“I feel really good about where we’re at," Thielen said Wednesday. "I’ve got really good people around me that have been really helping me. I think we’re on a faster track than most with this injury, so I’m excited about that and the opportunity to get out here and just get back to playing football.”
Neither Thielen nor coach Mike Zimmer would commit to a return on Sunday. Minnesota held a walkthrough-type practice on Wednesday, and Thielen did rehab work on the side.
Thielen could provide a boost after the Vikings managed just 61 net passing yards in a 17-9 victory over the Bears and their depleted secondary.
Thielen has 64 catches on 92 targets in 12 games this season, accounting for 686 yards. He was hurt on the opening drive at Detroit on Dec. 5.
Despite his recent absence, Thielen leads the Vikings with 10 touchdowns. That's still the eighth-highest total in the league, and only two players, Cooper Kupp and Mike Evans, have more receiving scores.
“Adam has been such a great player for us for as long as I’ve been here and we have so many reps together, so when he’s out there it just enables you to really feel comfortable,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said.
Thielen worked out on the field before Monday night's game in an attempt to play, but he wasn't quite ready.
“I just couldn’t explode the way I needed to,” Thielen said. “I felt good, but I just wouldn’t have been effective. I would’ve been limited, and in the NFL, it’s hard enough at full speed. So, to be limited, that’s not helping anybody. That’s how that decision was made.”
Without Thielen, Cousins was 12-of-24 passing for a career-low 87 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He also was sacked a season-high four times.
“I think that he had some tough moments in there with some of the coverage that they were giving us and some of the pressure that he was under,” Zimmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.