NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans' COVID-19 outbreak is nearing an end even with two starting offensive linemen still on the reserve list.
Not everyone around the NFL may be as healthy to kick off this season with COVID-19 proving to be an issue hovering over another season.
“Everybody, whether it’s the league, whether it’s your family, my family, we all have to just understand that we’re going to deal with some things,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. "We’re going to deal with positive test results from vaccinated people. We’ll follow the protocols how we have to and try to be as safe as we possibly can.”
Vrabel, who said last spring he was vaccinated, was the first to test positive Aug. 22 in an outbreak that reached at least 14, including 10 players. Vrabel is optimistic that both center Ben Jones and right guard Nate Davis will be back soon enough to practice before the Titans host Arizona in the season opener Sunday.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was just starting to practice with AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown when Tannehill was put on the reserve list Aug. 26. He was activated Saturday and was on the field Monday.
Vrabel said Tannehill will have to build a relationship with Jones, acquired by trade in June, on the field. Both have met extensively, the Titans have talked about it and now must finetune in practice for the opener.
Asked if he talked to his players about staying safe before having a three-day weekend off, Vrabel said the Titans always try to be smart about what they do.
“Judging from the games that I watched, I didn’t see that COVID was much of a concern for anybody, but we have to be smart in the decisions that we make,” Vrabel said. “Whether it is who we hang out with, what we do, and I think that they are very conscious of that.”
