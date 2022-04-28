LAS VEGAS — Alabama continued its first-round streak at the NFL draft Thursday.
With two players taken in the top 12 picks, the Crimson Tide has had at least one first-rounder in 14 straight years.
Offensive lineman Evan Neal went seventh overall to the New York Giants, while receiver Jameson Williams was 12th overall to the Detroit Lions.
The 14-year streak ties a record set by the Miami Hurricanes from 1995-2008.
Alabama tied an NFL draft record with six first-rounders last year.
Neal was considered a possibility as a No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, the Jags gave tackle Cam Robinson — a second-round pick from Alabama in 2017 — a three-year contract extension Wednesday, a signal that they wouldn't take an offensive lineman in Thursday's first round.
The Jags took Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick.
Neal still didn't have to wait long, but it was the longest Alabama fans have had to wait on draft night in four years.
In 2018, Minkah Fitzpatrick was Alabama's first pick and went 11th to the Miami Dolphins. In the years since, the Crimson Tide had the third (Quinnen Williams in 2019 to the Jets), fifth (Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 to the Dolphins) and sixth picks (Jaylen Waddle to the Dolphins in 2021).
Neal, though 6-foot-7 and 337 pounds, has athleticism and flexibility that is unique for a player of his size and strength.
He only gave up two sacks over 15 games in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus' charting.
Those traits allowed him to play left guard as a freshman, right tackle as a sophomore and left tackle as a junior.
"You can pretty much plug me in anywhere other than center and I'll be able to come in and make an impact," Neal said after his pro day.
Williams was enticing enough to the Lions that Detroit traded up to land him.
After transferring to the Tide from Ohio State, Williams was a star last year. He caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Four of the TDs were at least 70 yards to set an Alabama single-season record.
However, Williams tore a knee ligament in Alabama's national championship loss to Georgia.
Williams had surgery in January and said he was told he needed 5-7 months to fully recover. On March 30 at Alabama's pro day, he told NFL Network that he was ahead of schedule.
"We're just getting a lot of movement, a lot of good workouts in," Williams said. "I'm in the pool and everything. Slight jog. Really getting to do high knees, butt kicks, things like that.
"Just getting back into the motions."
Alabama's first-round streak began in 2009 when offensive lineman Andre Smith went to the Cincinnati Bengals with the sixth pick. Alabama's previous first-rounder was in 2000 (Chris Samuels and Shaun Alexander).
From 2009-21, the Crimson Tide had 39 first-rounders.
