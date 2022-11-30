Tiger Woods 112922

Tiger Woods knows his time competing for majors is coming to an end. [ALASTAIR GRANT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that “I don't have much left in this leg.”

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.