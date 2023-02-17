Obit McCarver Baseball

Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster, died Thursday morning in Memphis. He was 81. [AP PHOTO/KATHY WILLENS, FILE]

 KATHY WILLENS

NEW YORK — Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as one of the country's most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.

