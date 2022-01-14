No team ever needed a first-round bye in the playoffs more than the Tennessee Titans, who used a record 91 players this season, most ever in a non-strike season.
The Titans (12-5) edged perennial power Kansas City (12-5) for the top seed and the lone bye in the AFC playoffs.
The week off also gives running back Derrick Henry, the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, more time to practice for an expected return for the divisional round. He broke his right foot and underwent surgery more than two months ago and started practicing with the Titans this month.
Despite playing in just seven games, Henry still finished the season ninth in the NFL in rushing with 937 yards after leading the league each of the past two seasons.
The Chiefs, Bills (11-6) and Bengals (10-7) also won their divisions and the wild cards are Las Vegas (10-7), New England (10-7) and Pittsburgh (9-7-1) in what will almost assuredly be Ben Roethlisberger's farewell.
The wild-card round begins Saturday with the Raiders at the Bengals and the Patriots visiting AFC East foe Buffalo. On Sunday, the Steelers visit the Chiefs.
--
1. Tennessee Titans (12-5)
• Why they'll prevail: The Titans are healthier than they’ve been all season. Although they didn't capitalize on their previous No. 1 seeds in 2000 and '08, when they lost to the Ravens in the divisional round both years, they are 8-0 over the past four seasons under coach Mike Vrabel when having at least nine days to prepare for an opponent.
Not only is Henry preparing to return, but WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are hitting stride after battling through injuries.
• Why they'll derail: The Titans can be their own worst enemy. The offense starts too slowly, and they settle for too many field goals.
--
2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
• Why they'll prevail: Patrick Mahomes. Do you need another reason? His prolific passing ability fundamentally changed the way defenses play the Chiefs, forcing them to use two-deep shell coverages on just about every snap. Mahomes still threw for nearly 5,000 yards with 37 TD passes.
• Why they'll derail: The Chiefs defense, which has held five consecutive opponents to fewer than 10 points at Arrowhead Stadium, was an abject failure through the first six weeks of the season. They ranked near the bottom of the league in just about every statistical category.
--
3. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
• Why they’ll prevail: It’s not just the Josh Allen Aerial Show anymore. While Allen became Buffalo’s first player to top 4,000 yards passing and throw at least 30 TDs twice in his career, the Bills’ late-season run to clinch the AFC East was partially fueled by a re-emphasis on running the ball.
• Why they’ll derail: The Bills padded their win total against non-playoff opponents and either rookie or journeymen QBs. Buffalo finished 7-2 against QBs with 16 or fewer career starts, including splitting two games against New England’s Mac Jones.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
• Why they'll prevail: Dynamic young stars aren’t aware and don’t care about the team’s playoff futility in the past three decades (zero wins in the past seven postseason appearances). Second-year QB Joe Burrow is unflappable and does whatever it takes to move the chains, even if it means taking big hits.
• Why they'll derail: Protecting Burrow has been an issue all season. Injuries have bitten into the offensive line depth, and the loss of veteran tackle Riley Reiff to an ankle injury last month was a big hit.
--
5. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)
• Why they'll prevail: The strength of the Raiders all season has been a defensive line that has put relentless pressure on quarterbacks led by edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue. Crosby led the NFL in pressures with 101, according to Pro Football Focus, and Ngakoue had a team-high 10 sacks.
• Why they'll derail: The Raiders rebuilt their O-line this offseason and it hasn’t paid off. LT Kolton Miller has been a rock all season and C Andre James has improved. But rookie RG Alex Leatherwood, RT Brandon Parker and LG John Simpson have struggled.
--
6. New England Patriots (10-7)
• Why they'll prevail: Mac Jones took his lumps with the Patriots starting 2-4. But he grew up a lot during a subsequent seven-game winning streak. He also is playing alongside a defense that allowed just 17.8 points per game, ranking second in the NFL.
• Why they'll derail: As strong as the defense has played, the Patriots also have had a propensity to fall behind early in games. They are 8-1 this season when scoring points in the first quarter, but just 2-6 when they fail to do so.
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)
• Why they'll prevail: The Steelers may be the longest shot in the playoff field but in Roethlisberger they have a veteran leader who — while hardly in his prime at 39 and in his 18th and likely final season — has two Super Bowl rings.
• Why they'll derail: The 2005 group happened to have the NFL’s third-ranked defense to turn to when things got tight. Not so much this time around. Only eight teams gave up more yards than the Steelers in 2021, the franchise’s worst performance in more than 30 years.
