NASHVILLE — Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz will miss Tennessee's game Sunday in Indianapolis because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.
The Titans announced Saturday night that Schwartz would not be with them for the second game between the AFC South rivals.
Coach Mike Vrabel hired Schwartz, the former Philadelphia defensive coordinator and Detroit head coach, in April. The Titans currently rank 10th in the NFL with 17 sacks, two off their total for 2020 when they were 30th in that category.
Vrabel said Wednesday that Schwartz has done everything he and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have asked him to do.
“Everything that I thought it would be it has been, and just hope that everything can continue,” Vrabel said.
This will be the second time the Titans have been without a key defensive coach for a game in Indianapolis. Coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital in the first quarter of a 38-10 loss to the Colts on Nov. 18, 2018.
Tennessee (5-2) has a two-game lead in the division over the Colts (3-4).
• Jets hopeful over QB: The New York Jets are optimistic about quarterback Zach Wilson's sprained knee, choosing to not place him on injured reserve Saturday with the hope the rookie could return after missing just two games.
Wilson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Jets’ 54-13 loss at New England last Sunday. He had already been ruled out for today’s game against Cincinnati.
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday the team was still weighing its options with Wilson, whose initial recovery time was set at two to four weeks. By placing him on IR, the Jets wouldn’t have Wilson available again — if healthy — until their home game against Miami on Nov. 21.
New York has a short turnaround with a game Thursday night at Indianapolis, so he’ll also sit out that game. But by not putting Wilson on IR on Saturday, the Jets left the door open for Wilson to potentially return Nov. 14 against Buffalo at home.
Mike White will make his first NFL start against the Bengals today.
