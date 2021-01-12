NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans took one step forward by winning their first AFC South title in 12 seasons.
Then they finished their season two wins short of a year ago with Sunday's 20-13 home loss to Baltimore and further away from their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl.
“Nobody’s happy with the result,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.
The Titans reached the AFC championship game a year ago after Derrick Henry helped run them through winning three straight road games. Earning a home playoff game by winning the division was the top goal for 2020, and they did just that.
Tennessee started out 5-0 despite going through the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak that wiped out their bye week, forced the rescheduling of two games and left the Titans playing 14 straight weeks.
Henry became the eighth man to run for 2,000 yards, but joined a different version of the 2,000-yard rushing club when the Titans lost 20-13 to the Ravens in the wild-card game Sunday. A disappointing finish for an offense ranked fourth best in the NFL, averaging 30.7 points a game and tied for second for most yards.
“Defense played good enough to win (Sunday), and the offense didn’t come through,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said.
Unlike a year ago, the Titans have Tannehill under contract for three more seasons coming off the best season of his career with 33 touchdown passes and seven more rushing. Henry, now an All-Pro and the NFL's first back-to-back rushing champ since 2006-07, also is signed for three more years.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown started his career with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and earned a Pro Bowl nod.
That has the Titans poised to retool coming off the best season since going 13-3 in 2008.
“I think us as the team we’ll grow from this year, and we’ll be better for it," safety Kevin Byard said.
Vrabel apologized Monday for the confusion over not naming Shane Bowen as the defensive coordinator, saying that decision took on a life of its own. The outside linebackers coach ran defensive meetings and called plays during games all season replacing the retired Dean Pees.
Not having the coordinator title made an easy target as the Titans turned in the NFL's worst production on third down, allowing 51.8% conversions. They also ranked 28th in yards allowed and 29th against the pass with only 19 sacks all season.
Vrabel also may be looking for his third offensive coordinator in four seasons with Arthur Smith a top candidate for the several NFL head coaching jobs currently open. Smith already has interviewed with the Jaguars and Jets with more lined up.
Tannehill said the Titans have a strong foundation with the core of players returning and how they like to play the game.
“I feel strongly that no matter who fills that role, or if Arthur is back, that we can build on what we did this year,” Tannehill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.