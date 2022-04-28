NASHVILLE — Ryan Tannehill has been the easy scapegoat for fans angry that the Tennessee Titans' Super Bowl hopes ended in the divisional round.
Coach Mike Vrabel made clear after the loss by the AFC’s No. 1 seed that the Titans must help Tannehill by being “excellent” around their quarterback.
Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson has tried to give Tannehill more offensive playmakers, signing tight end Austin Hooper and trading for wide receiver Robert Woods in free agency. Now he has the No. 26 pick overall along with six other selections in the NFL draft to add some more talent on offense.
“Certainly (the draft) is a big component of that ...” Robinson said. “Being able to infuse younger players into your football team, guys that you can kind of build on, add to the foundation. But again ... we’re trying to get as many good football players really at every position as we can as possible.”
The Titans took a big swing at helping Tannehill last summer, trading for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. That didn't work out with Jones released as a cap casualty in March.
A big challenge this offseason has been the cap figure for Tannehill himself, boosted by reworking his deal to free up space for the Titans last summer to sign Jones. He now has a $38.6 million salary cap hit, the largest in the NFL for this season.
A.J. Brown, in the final year of his rookie deal, wants part of the skyrocketing wide receiver market.
Brown did not show up for the start of the offseason program, but Robinson said they have no intention of trading him before the draft. The GM spoke to Brown a couple of weeks ago and made clear the Titans want him.
"Sometimes you have to make decisions that you think are best for the team," Robinson said. "Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t. But we’re glad Ryan’s here, excited to work with him and we’ll deal with you know, I feel pretty confident with Vin (Marino) and his ability to work the pencil on the cap numbers.”
Adding Woods and Hooper to the offense certainly eases the pressure on both Tannehill and Brown.
Protecting Tannehill is a priority after giving up 47 sacks last year.
The Titans cut left guard Rodger Saffold and reserve Josh Klein to clear cap space in March and signed Jamarco Jones as a cheaper option. They also signed center Ben Jones to an extension.
Robinson has a history of drafting players coming off injuries.
He selected defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons at No. 19 overall in 2019 with the lineman having torn an ACL in February, and he took Caleb Farley at No. 22 last year with the cornerback coming off back surgery the month before. Farley is now recovering from a torn ACL but is expected to start.
That makes Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams an option at No. 26 if he falls that far. The Titans also could go for Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks with Green or Johnson options on the offensive line.
