NASHVILLE — Derrick Henry, who has run for more yards than anyone else since the start of the 2016 NFL season, seems like a man on a mission.
First, help the Tennessee Titans win in the final year of his current deal and make his case for a third contract. And in the process remind the rest of the league that the run game still matters in the NFL and that running backs should be paid more.
Henry notes that running backs touch the ball sometimes almost as much as quarterbacks and remain very marketable in commercials.
“Have you all witnessed it? I’m pretty sure you all have," Henry said. "So yes, just trying to show that we are valuable as any other position. They use us in commercials and all over the place. And we just want our share due.”
That's why Henry organized the group chat among the NFL's top running backs before training camps opened. He wanted to help fellow running backs improve the market rate for the position in the near future.
Henry knows how fellow running backs who got the franchise tag this year felt. He was tagged himself in March 2020, and the Titans barely beat the deadline before signing Henry to a four-year extension that goes through this season.
“It’s tough right now," Henry said early in training camp. "Just want to do anything possible to help show our value, do it on the field but definitely try to be together as a movement to improve the situation.”
Henry has the top cap hit among NFL running backs this season at $16.3 million. Nick Chubb of Cleveland has a slightly higher base salary at $10.85 million compared to Henry's $10.5 million, according to Spotrac.com.
Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL with 1,653 yards rushing just ahead of Henry (1,538), was tagged by the Raiders. He and Las Vegas finally agreed last weekend to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million, above the tag value of $10.1 million.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel has seen Henry's value up close the past five seasons.
“We’ve relied on Derrick as a large part of our offense and our success, and he’s had a level of consistency to be able to handle a workload,” Vrabel said.
Henry is already the franchise’s record holder for most touchdowns scored (81) and rushing TDs (78). He can join Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (nine) and Adrian Peterson (seven) as the only NFL players with at least 10 rushing TDs for at least six consecutive seasons.
If Henry runs for 1,500 yards and has 15 TDs in 2023, Henry would become the first player in NFL history to reach both marks in the same season for the third time.
“All you can do is try to be the best player you can and hope the team understands your value and appreciate you trying to do the best you can to carry the load to help your team win games and get to the Super Bowl,” Henry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.