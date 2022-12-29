NASHVILLE — The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are desperately chasing division titles as the regular season winds to a close.
Their approach tonight will be very different.
Dallas (11-4) still has some hope of a second straight NFC East title with the Cowboys needing to win their final two games with Philadelphia losing at least once.
Surviving tonight as healthy as possible is Tennessee's top priority.
The only way the Titans (7-8) can win a third consecutive AFC South title is by beating the Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 18. So if coach Mike Vrabel wants to rest as many of his Titans as possible, that's just fine with the Cowboys.
“If they want to roll us the ball a couple of times and let us go from there, I’m all for that,” Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott said. “We’ll take it however they want to do it.”
Dallas has won five of six, including a 10-point comeback last week for a 40-34 win to keep Philadelphia from clinching home-field advantage throughout the postseason in the NFC. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott couldn't agree more, even with a postseason berth already secure.
“We’re trying to build momentum for the playoffs,” Elliott said.
Vrabel said trying to end the Titans’ five-game skid, their longest since 2015, won’t affect who plays or watches. On Wednesday, Tennessee listed eight Titans, including seven starters, as out with three other starters doubtful led by Derrick Henry. Dallas only ruled out only linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for this game.
The banged-up Titans lead the NFL for a second straight year having used 82 different players, including 27 different starters on defense and a season-high 10 rookies last week. They'll be without veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill again with rookie Malik Willis getting his second consecutive start and fourth this season.
“We are at where we are at,” Vrabel said. “That is trying to figure out what is the most important thing, what is best for the team, and what is best for the player.”
The Titans' patchwork offensive line offers Dallas a chance to fix that pass rush. Tennessee put two starting linemen on injured reserve last week, after losing three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan to a torn ACL in September. A key reserve also is among 18 currently on injured reserve with a torn ACL.
Rookie right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was ruled out Wednesday with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the second half last week. That leaves left guard Aaron Brewer as the only starting lineman available from the season opener.
Tennessee has allowed 18 sacks over the past four games, including four by halftime of last week's 19-14 loss to Houston.
