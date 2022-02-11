Mike Vrabel found the answers to some unprecedented challenges in 2021, and that earned him AP Coach of the Year honors on Thursday.
The Tennessee Titans were forced to use a record (for a non-strike season) of 91 players, lost their best player — running back Derrick Henry — for half the schedule, yet won the AFC South and the conference’s top seed.
Vrabel’s work through so many obstacles got him 36 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. That easily beat Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur with eight in balloting revealed at NFL Honors. The Raiders’ Rich Bisaccia, an interim coach, was third with three votes, while Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor got two and New England’s Bill Belichick received one.
A year ago, the Titans’ defense was at or near the bottom in several statistical categories. This season, the Titans ranked second in run defense and sixth in both fewest points allowed and third-down efficiency.
In his four seasons at the helm, Vrabel has a 43-27 record. He’s the first Coach of the Year in franchise history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.