Raiders Titans Football

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. [JOHN AMIS/AP PHOTO]

 John Amis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and the Tennessee Titans never trailed Sunday, holding off the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 for their first victory this season.

