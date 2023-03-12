Ben Jones 031123

Ben Jones started every game he suited up for with the Titans, but was limited to 12 games last season. [WADE PAYNE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans continued the renovation of their offensive line Friday, releasing 11-year veteran center Ben Jones a year after signing him to a two-year extension.

