NASHVILLE — The day after making final roster cuts, the Tennessee Titans put three players on injured reserve.
And they haven't stopped.
Derrick Henry is just the biggest name in a revolving door that has seen the Titans make 19 moves putting players on injured reserve and play a NFL-high 80 different players — 11 more than the next closest teams, Indianapolis and Carolina (69 apiece).
With Tennessee currently atop the AFC with a 7-2 record halfway through the season, general manager Jon Robinson doesn't even want to imagine how he would have managed his roster without the NFL's current injured reserve and expanded practice squad rules.
“I don’t even want to go there mentally, I don’t know if my brain could take it," Robinson said. "But I mean, it would be challenging, it would be tough. You would end up having to release some players, release healthy players in order to get positions that have injuries at those spots.”
The Titans have plenty of company using the NFL rules first changed in 2020 for the coronavirus pandemic and retained for this season. According to Sportradar, 23 NFL teams have put at least 10 players on injured reserve at some point since the preseason, and every team has used at least 55 different players already.
Going on injured reserve in the NFL used to mean a player’s season was over.
In 2012, the NFL allowed teams to designate one player to return, then doubled that in 2017. The coronavirus pandemic led to the biggest change yet: Allowing NFL teams to bring back an unlimited number of players from injured reserve, which was extended for this season.
Players must spend at least three games on injured reserve. That plus the expanded practice squad and the ability to promote a couple of practice squad players for games has essentially expanded the roster well beyond 53.
Whether the unlimited return rule, or the expanded practice squad, are kept will be decided in the next offseason.
“We will discuss future options for the rule with the relevant committees and the NFLPA after the season,” NFL senior vice president of football and international communications Michael Signora said.
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh calls the ability to bring back an unlimited number of players huge allowing the Ravens to navigate injuries that started with losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters. They currently have 13 on IR with three others designated for return.
That's why the Ravens (6-2) have kept only 50 or 51 on their roster at times to be ready when players return for the AFC North leaders.
“Thank goodness for the roster flexibility,” Harbaugh said. "Let’s hope that stays in place going forward, because I don’t really see too much downside to it. I’m sure they’ll tighten it up somehow, but it’s been very positive.”
Saints coach Sean Payton calls the current injured reserve rule cost effective. New Orleans (5-3) is second in the NFC South despite having used 68 players.
“If a player can come back in four, five, six weeks, the fans want to see a starter getting paid (playing) and not someone else sitting on IR getting paid," Payton said. "So, it makes a lot of sense.”
New York Giants coach Joe Judge has used 68 players this season, said fans want to see the NFL's best players play. Yes, coaches' jobs will be easier, but the result is a better product.
Tennessee has gotten a pair of defensive starters back in safety Amani Hooker and linebacker Jayon Brown.
--
AP Pro Football Writers Dennis Waszak and Schuyler Dixon and AP Sports Writers Noah Trister, Tom Canavan, Brett Martel, Tom Withers and Michael Marot contributed to this report.
