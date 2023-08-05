NEW YORK — Damar Hamlin will expand his efforts to promote charitable giving by supporting a company that allows donors to give to nonprofits immediately, while actually paying later — the Buffalo Bills safety's latest move to direct the outpouring of support he received after collapsing on the field during a game in January.
Hamlin announced Wednesday that he will be a brand ambassador for the tech platform B Generous, which says its "Donate Now, Pay Later" service yields much higher average donations — more than $750, compared to the average online donation of $128 collected last year.
"The thing about Damar is that when he does something, he's not surface level," said Dominic Kalms, CEO of B Generous. "This is something that actually means something to him."
As part of the partnership agreement, Hamlin received shares of the company, with the option to buy additional shares. A B Generous investor introduced the company to Hamlin, who became interested in its vision, Kalms said.
"He wakes up every morning and tries to think of how he can have a positive effect on the world," Kalms said. "That's been my personal mission my whole life. And as we learned how similar we were in so many aspects, this partnership started to really make sense."
It takes half an hour to embed a "Donate Now, Pay Later" button into a nonprofit's website, Kalms said, and Hamlin plans to offer it to donors to his nonprofit, the Chasing Ms Foundation. The service is free for donors but charges nonprofits a fee, which ranges from a few percentage points to more than 10%, depending on a number of factors.
B Generous gives donors the option of covering some of the costs that it charges nonprofits, said Kalms, adding that its fees were comparable to other online giving platforms.
Through its service, B Generous sends a donor's full pledged amount, which must be a minimum of $75, to the nonprofit immediately and allows the donor to claim a tax benefit. Donors can then pay their pledge over three, six or nine months. Essentially, the donor gets a no-interest loan for their pledge.
B Generous runs a soft credit check on potential donors and won't accept people with credit scores of less than 500. It also has a hardship program allowing people to skip or delay payments, though even in that case, the nonprofit will not have to repay any of the pledge. Since it launched publicly in October, the company has not had anyone default, Kalms said.
