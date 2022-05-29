PARIS — It's been so long since No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek lost — 31 matches now — and even since she ceded so much as a set — that last happened more than a month ago — that she could be forgiven if she couldn't recall how to react when in trouble on a tennis court.
Which is why it was worth watching as the 2020 French Open champion navigated a couple of tricky spots in the third round at Roland Garros on Saturday.
Turns out Swiatek didn't panic and didn't allow thoughts about this dominant run coming to an end distract her in what would become a 6-3, 7-5 victory against hard-hitting Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.
“Thinking about all these stats, it’s not really helpful. So basically I try to be really strict in terms of my thoughts and try to really focus on ... finding solutions,” said Swiatek, a 20-year-old from Poland whose last name is pronounced shvee-ON'-tek. “The thoughts are there, but I’m accepting that."
Kovinic also got a too-close-for-comfort look at Swiatek's predecessor atop the WTA rankings, the since-retired Ash Barty, during a 6-0, 6-0 loss at the Australian Open in January.
After Saturday's setback, Kovinic said she was dealing with a nerve issue in her right shoulder and felt tingling in that arm and two of her fingers. She also said she made sure to deliver a message to Swiatek when they shook hands at the net.
“I told her, ‘Keep going.' It’s really great for tennis, for our sport, what she's doing. Obviously, she has something extra that the rest of us don’t have," the 95th-ranked Kovinic said. “She has something special. What it is, I don’t know.”
Well, let's try to answer. Swiatek's serve, for example, is solid but not especially speedy; her fastest Saturday was 108 mph, 7 mph slower than Kovinic produced.
Swiatek's groundstrokes are smooth, sure, but as with anyone's are liable to waver; her forehand was particularly problematic on a windy afternoon with the temperature in the low 60s Fahrenheit (teens in Celsius), accounting for 17 of her 23 unforced errors.
Speed guns and statistics, though, can't account for two traits that stand out: an ability to remain in the moment and willingness to think her way out of a corner.
Early on, when a 3-0 lead shrank to 4-3, Swiatek grabbed eight consecutive points to own that set. In the second, she dropped four straight games to trail 5-4. Might have been time to think, “Uh, oh.” Instead, Swiatek adjusted to Kovinic's style by using guile instead of attempting to match power with power, and she reeled off the last three games to finish the job.
“For sure," Swiatek said, "played a little bit more smart.”
Swiatek's next opponent is Zheng Qinwen, a 19-year-old from China who is ranked 74th and in her second Grand Slam tournament.
“I really want to play against her,” said Zheng, who was ahead 6-0, 3-0 when Alize Cornet stopped playing because of an injured left leg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.