The Rocket City Trash Pandas finally get to play a home game at Toyota Field on Tuesday night.
First pitch against the Tennessee Smokies is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
The game is already sold out, and 7,500 fans are expected to fill the facility off I-565. Fans will have other opportunities to see games this week. The Trash Pandas and Smokies have night games Wednesday-Saturday starting at 6:35 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 2:35 p.m.
Each Wednesday is Dog Days with four-legged friends allowed to attend. Post-game fireworks are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
This Friday is also College Night T-shirt give away with 2,500 Calhoun Community College shirts going to those 18 and over.
For more information, go to trashpandasbaseball.com or call 256-325-1403. The radio broadcast of all Trash Pandas games can be heard on 730-AM and 103.9-FM.
