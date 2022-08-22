Astros Braves Baseball

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Atlanta. [HAKIM WRIGHT SR./AP PHOTO]

 Harkim Wright Sr.

ATLANTA — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by the home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Braves 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday.

