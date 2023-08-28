US Open Tennis

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, follows through on a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. Tiafoe came close to becoming the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open, and that drought will be a topic of conversation at this year's U.S. Open, which starts Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

NEW YORK — They were 10 words, 10 simple and factual and essentially harmless words — "It's 20 years since Andy Roddick won the singles here ..." — yet as soon as that phrase hung in the air at Frances Tiafoe's pre-U.S. Open news conference, and before the question could be completed, the 25-year-old from Maryland rolled his eyes.

