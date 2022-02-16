BEIJING — Kamila Valieva skated off the Olympic ice with the lead in the women's short program and tears in her eyes.
They were not tears of joy.
The enormous pressure and scrutiny on the 15-year-old Russian dynamo, who is at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, appeared to finally get to her Tuesday night. Despite an incredible performance by the standards of just about anyone else, Valieva could hardly hold it together while she awaited her scores.
She wound up earning 82.16 points, more than eight off her own world record, but more than enough to top teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova as they go for a Russian sweep of the podium.
Valieva did not speak afterward, walking through the mix zone of reporters in stoic silence.
The Russian Olympic Committee also declined to bring her to the news conference, which is required only for medal rounds, and when asked about the scandal, Scherbakova said: “I will not say anything about this situation.”
“Whether it is fair, I am not quite sure,” said Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, who sits in third place. “I would like to refrain from answering that question. Right now, I would just like to focus on my own performance.”
Shcherbakova, the reigning world champion, was second with 80.60 points after a clean program. Sakamoto's score of 79.89 points broke up the “Quad Squad” with Trusova, who fell on her opening triple axel, in fourth with 74.60.
“I think that everything was like always, like every competition,” Shcherbakova said. "I didn’t feel anything different from other competitions, and it was really controlled (and) focused.”
The trio of Russian women, all coached by the embattled Eteri Tutberidze, are trying to deliver the second podium sweep in Olympic figure skating and the first in the women's competition. The free skate is Thursday night.
For the last week, Valieva's positive drug test from an event in December has shrouded the competition in controversy.
The test was flagged by a laboratory in Sweden for a banned heart medication but only emerged last week, after her two brilliant performances in the team competition helped win gold for the Russia Olympic Committee.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Valieva should be allowed to compete while anti-doping officials conduct a full investigation — in part because she is a minor and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete.
Lawyers for Valieva also “brought some doubts about her guilt,” veteran IOC member Denis Oswald said Tuesday. Russian lawyers speculated that the sample may have been contaminated by medicine her grandfather was taking.
In her only comments since the drug test surfaced, Valieva told Russian state broadcaster Channel One on Monday night that “these days have been very difficult for me. I’m happy but I’m tired emotionally.”
Valieva said the entire process had taught her that adult life “can be unfair to some extent.”
Others pointed out that the real unfairness came in Valieva performing despite a positive test for a banned substance.
“I can only speak for myself and that I advocate for clean sporting,” said Mariah Bell, who along with U.S. teammates Alysa Liu and Karen Chen advanced to the free skate. “That’s the whole idea of the Olympics and our careers, in general.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.