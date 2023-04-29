SPORTS-BBO-LASVEGAS-FANS-LV

Las Vegas fans, once the A's move to town, likely won't need to be heavily dressed for much of the season to properly toast the team. [L.E. BASKOW/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL]

 L.E. Baskow

LAS VEGAS — The gobs of empty seats inside Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday night didn’t seem to bother Jeff Evtushek, who sat comfortably among them along the third-base line to watch the Aviators host the Tacoma Rainiers.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.