Britain Wimbledon Tennis

Venus Williams, who won Wimbledon in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008, has played just five matches this season. [ALASTAIR GRANT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Alastair Grant

WIMBLEDON, England — Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will begin her 24th appearance at the tournament against 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina, while Friday's draw put two-time titlist Andy Murray up against wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in an all-British first-round matchup.

