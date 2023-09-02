MONZA, Italy — For Max Verstappen, it’s not about records. It’s about winning.
The Red Bull driver could achieve both at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as he looks to etch his name further in the Formula One history books.
After tying Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of nine straight victories last weekend at the Dutch GP, Verstappen can break it on the famous Monza track.
But the Dutchman is focused on one sole thing: Victory.
“I mean, I never thought that I would win nine in a row, first of all,” Verstappen said. “But yeah, now that we are here, of course I’ll try to win 10, but it’s more about that I want to just win."
Vettel set the consecutive wins record in 2013 with Red Bull during its first dominant era — when he won four straight titles — and Verstappen remembers how astounded he was as a teenager when he saw the German driver achieve that feat.
“I remember when he did it, I said, 'Wow, that’s just a crazy number. I think no one ever will do something like that,’” Verstappen said. “And here we are ... but I’m also not really too fixated on it.”
Few would bet on Verstappen not bettering that “crazy number” at Monza in a season he is overwhelmingly dominating.
Last weekend’s victory increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title.
Verstappen also moved closer to his own F1 record of 15 wins set last year and onto 46 overall — already fifth all-time in wins. Alain Prost (51) and Vettel (53) are within his sights with nine races left this season.
And people are already talking about Verstappen being considered one of the all-time greats, despite his relatively young age.
“Well, I mean, everyone, of course, has their own opinion about these kind of things,” Verstappen said. “But for me, I’m not — I was never — in F1 to try and prove that I belong in between other people’s names ..."
One thing that might play in his rivals’ favor this weekend is that Verstappen has rarely fared well at the Italian GP — although he ended his winless run at Monza last year. Before finally clinching victory at the Temple of Speed, Verstappen had never finished higher than fifth — in 2018.
Red Bull has won every race this year but, despite Verstappen looking seemingly invincible, some think the team will struggle at Monza, the fastest track on the calendar.
Not Verstappen.
“People are allowed to wish for these kind of things but this is going to be a good track for us,” he said.
