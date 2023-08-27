Tour Championship Golf

Viktor Hovland, of Norway, celebrates winning the Tour Championship golf tournament with the FedEx Cup trophy on the 18th green, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Atlanta.

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland played the best golf of his life in the final two weeks of the PGA Tour season, and it paid off Sunday with the biggest trophy of his career — a FedEx Cup title along with the $18 million bonus.

