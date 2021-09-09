Two former area high school stars are on opening day rosters in the NFL.
Former Athens player Quez Watkins is starting his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Former Austin player Deonte Brown is a rookie with the Carolina Panthers.
Watkins (6-foot, 193 pounds) was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Southern Mississippi. In his rookie season he caught seven passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.
The Eagles’ depth chart has Watkins, who wears No. 16, as the starter at the No. 3 wide receiver position. The starter at No. 1 is DeVonta Smith, the rookie out of Alabama, who won the Heisman Trophy last year. Jalen Reagor, a No. 1 draft pick out of TCU in 2020, is the starter at No. 2 receiver.
Philadelphia opens the season Sunday in Atlanta with a noon kickoff. The game will air on WZDX-54.
Brown was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Alabama. The first-team All-SEC selection started all 13 games at left guard for the national championship Crimson Tide.
The Panthers depth chart has Brown (6-4, 350) listed as second-team at right guard behind veteran Dennis Daley.
Brown wears No. 77 for Carolina, which opens its season Sunday with a home game at noon vs. the New York Jets.
Two other area players went to camp with NFL teams, but did not make opening day rosters. Defensive back Tae Hayes, who played at Decatur and Appalachian State, was put on waivers by the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 5. He had previously been with Jacksonville, Miami and Minnesota.
Wide receiver Josh Pearson, who played at Austin and Jacksonville State, was put on waivers by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 15. He was on the team’s practice squad last season and dressed for one game. He received a Super Bowl ring this summer.
Marcus Webb, a former Austin and Troy University player, was put on waivers with an injury designation by the Seattle Seahawks in May. He was on the team’s roster last season, but did not dress for a game.
