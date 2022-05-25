CLEVELAND — One of the women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct while she gave him a massage felt “scared” and threatened by a comment he made following a therapy session.
Appearing on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Ashley Solis, who is among 22 women who have sued Watson over allegations he behaved inappropriately with them, provided graphic details of an encounter with the three-time Pro Bowler.
She also said at the end of a massage, Watson told her: “I know you have a career to protect,” and “I know you don’t want anyone messing with it just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine.”
Solis was asked by reporter Soledad O’Brien why Watson’s message frightened her.
“Because that sounded like a threat to me,” she said.
During the interview aired Tuesday night, Solis and another massage therapist, Kyla Hayes, both provide details of their meetings with Watson, who is facing civil lawsuits by the 22 women alleging various sexual acts during massages he received while playing for the Houston Texans.
Watson has denied any wrongdoing and has maintained any sex with the women was consensual. Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints filed by 10 women.
Solis and Hayes both said they feel offended by the five-year, $230 million contract Watson received in March from the Browns. Watson's deal is both the richest in NFL history and fully guaranteed.
“It’s just like a big screw you,” Solis said. ”That’s what it feels like. That we don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about.”
Added Hayes, “It was sick to me. ... I felt like he’s being rewarded for bad behavior."
During his introductory news conference with the Browns in March, Watson was adamant he has “never assaulted, disrespected or harassed any woman in my life.” He also said he had no intention of settling the lawsuits outside of court.
Watson is also facing possible discipline from the NFL, which is independently investigating whether he violated its personal-conduct policy.
League investigators interviewed Watson in Houston last week. It's not known if the inquiry has been completed.
The league could wait for a resolution in the lawsuits before announcing a decision or hand out discipline with a caveat that things could change if new information surfaces.
