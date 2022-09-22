Babe Ruth was real, insomuch that he existed categorically as a human. But everything about him, everything he accomplished, everything he’s gone on to represent, makes him mythical.
After all, he hit 700-plus career home runs.
That, of course, brings us to Albert Pujols, who once was the greatest player in the game, and now, at 42, could join an exclusive club with perhaps the game’s greatest player ever.
The Cardinals’ Pujols is on a mythical quest in real time — one St. Louis gets to witness and experience.
The anticipation has gripped Cardinal Nation. With each stunning slug, Pujols’ legend grows. He has 698 career homers — and by the time he takes his next at-bat at Busch Stadium, he could have 700.
He’s, if anything, the Dominican Babe Ruth.
The 700 club features three members (for perspective, there have been 22,800-plus men to make it to the majors). George Herman Ruth hit 714 home runs. Henry Louis Aaron hit 755. And Barry Lamar Bonds, who marred the record books, hit 762, though 317 of those were hit at 35 or older.
As for Jose Alberto Pujols, he has 14 games to hit two homers (though, if he is to finish with 698 or 699, it’s still incredible that he hit so many homers, the guy he’s behind on the career list is Babe Freakin’ Ruth). The Cards are in the midst of two road series, the first in San Diego. After that three-game series, St. Louis starts Friday, in, of all cities, Los Angeles.
Not that he wouldn’t get an emotional ovation anywhere else, but it would be fitting to get No. 700 in LA, a town that followed him for a decade and can appreciate the aplomb of a Pujols bomb. Dodger Stadium, star-studded on the field and off, turns ballgames into Hollywood-like events so the stage would match the moment.
Can he get two more? Sure.
Even though Pujols is in a bit of a slump — one for 14, the lone hit being a homer — he’ll face a lefty, Blake Snell, on Wednesday (since Aug. 10, Pujols has a barrel rate against lefties of 20.5%, best in baseball, per MLB.com). And after six games in California, the Cards play two in Milwaukee — that’s where Pujols has a career OPS of 1.036. Then they finish with six against the Pirates (three at home, three on the road). The Pirates are not very good at baseball.
Naturally, St. Louisans want it to happen in St. Louis. Recent home games have become festivals featuring revelry for this home run revival. On Sunday, when the first 25,000 fans received a Pujols bobblehead, thousands of fans lined up hours before first pitch. One line snaked past Paddy O’s.
Inside the ballpark, some fans wore old Pujols jerseys from his prime, while others wore new T-shirts sold at the stadium shop for $49. And as Pujols came to bat, there was a rousing roar as fans rose.
As he made contact, a few were duped — or had told themselves that surely any contact would mean a home run. Alas, he popped out and grounded out, as he had most of the weekend.
And so, the show now goes on the road.
Thus, St. Louisans will be groggy this week. Sleep schedule will be simply suggestions, as fans bypass bedtimes to watch late games from California. It’s not ideal. But it only adds to the ride — another shared experience as Cardinals fans take in the next incredible steps toward this mythical, Ruthian milestone of 700 homers.
“We’re witnessing a really cool part of history,” said Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, who has the best seat in the house. “And we’ll look back at this and be able to tell some pretty cool stories.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.