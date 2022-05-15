MEMPHIS — The NBA's youngest team to reach a conference semifinal in the past 25 years has wasted little time turning disappointment into motivation.
Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies soaked in every lesson to help chase their first NBA championship.
“This is going to motivate us moving forward,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “The growth individually, the growth collectively from this season, it’s only going to make us better. This is a step in the direction of this bright future that we talk about all the time.”
The Grizzlies have been taking big strides since a franchise reorganization in April 2019. They've gone from being knocked out of the playoff chase in the Orlando bubble in August 2020 to earning the No. 8 seed through the play-in tournament a year ago.
The NBA's second youngest team earned the West's No. 2 seed for the first time by matching the most wins in franchise history with 56. The Grizzlies won their first playoff series in seven years in six games before losing in six games to the Golden State Warriors — the last three without All-Star guard Ja Morant due to a bone bruise in his right knee.
Dillon Brooks summed up the Grizzlies' future after losing a series to the three-time NBA champs that reached its sixth Western Finals in eight years, with two Memphis losses by a combined four points.
“We’re young, they’re getting old, so they know we’re coming every single year,” Brooks said.
Morant, the NBA's Most Improved Player, won't need surgery for the bruised bone in his right knee that ended his best playoff series yet late in Game 3 against Golden State. It's the same right knee he had surgery on after being the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019 and the third injury to one of his knees this season.
Still, Morant is the superstar Memphis has never had with his jersey ranked ninth among NBA sales. He averaged 38 points and eight assists in the semifinals and joined Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history with multiple 45-point playoff performances before turning 23.
Morant, who turns 23 in August, was an All-Star starter and finished seventh in the MVP voting. He can sign a five-year extension this offseason.
