In 2017 after Tanner Burns had finished his baseball career at Decatur, he was selected in the 37th round of the Major League draft by the New York Yankees.
Flash forward to 2020 and the Major League draft is tonight. After three seasons at Auburn, Burns is eligible to be selected. It is expected that he will be long gone by the 37th pick in this draft.
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson thinks Burns will be the Tigers’ third first-round draft selection in his 10 years leading the program.
“Tanner is a proven guy that’s been good for a long, long, long time,” Thompson said. “He did it back when he was in the eighth and ninth grade. He’s a guy that was the best player in the state coming through high school.
“He’s the guy that’s come to us and became a freshman All-American. He’s a first round draft pick who still has a high ceiling. He’s as competitive a guy as I’ve ever been around.”
Auburn’s other first-round picks under Thompson have been pitcher Casey Mize, the No.1 overall selection in 2018 by Detroit, and outfielder Anfernee Grier in 2016 by Arizona.
Burns would be the first from Morgan County ever selected in the first round of the MLB draft, which goes back to 1965.
To be fair to Burns, the selection in the 2017 draft came after he had told Major League teams his plan was to go to Auburn. Every team passed over him through 36 rounds before the Yankees decided to take a chance just in case there was a change of heart.
Burns didn’t have a change of heart, and Auburn baseball fans quickly fell in love with him. He had seven wins as a freshman while posting a 3.01 ERA along with 77 strikeouts, which is the most by an Auburn freshman since 2008.
In his sophomore year, Burns led the way with 15 starts and a 2.82 ERA. He struck out 101 batters over 79 innings, joining Mize as just the second pitcher to strike out over 100 batters since 2000. His junior season this spring was cut short, but in four starts, he produced a 2.42 ERA. He finished his career with a 14-9 record and 210 strikeouts in 188.2 innings.
Burns, who is consistently at 92-95 with his fastball and has hit as high as 97, is considered one of the intriguing names in a draft deep with pitching, but short on draft rounds. Due to the Major League season being shortened or even potentially canceled, this draft will be just five rounds.
Mock drafts have Burns going anywhere from the 16th pick to the Cubs to the 29th selection by the Dodgers.
“Burns has the best fastball command in the draft and, along with (Louisville left-hander Reid) Detmers, might move the quickest through the low minors,” ESPN’s Kiley McDaniels said. “The Cubs need MLB-ready young pitching depth, so Burns fits a need and is a solid choice.”
Each team is allowed a set bonus pool of money to spend in each summer’s draft. Each first round selection has a set slot for a bonus. The Cubs are slotted $3,745,500 for the No. 16 pick.
“Burns combines solid stuff with strike-throwing ability and a track record performance in the SEC, and he could be one of the first college starters to reach the big leagues,” Jim Callis of MLB.com said.
Four other teams to watch are the Milwaukee Brewers at No. 20 (slot value of $3,242,900), Cleveland Indians at No. 23 ($2,926,800), Atlanta Braves at No. 25 ($2,740,300) and Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 29 ($2,424,600).
