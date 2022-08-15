St Jude Championship Golf

Will Zalatoris holds the trophy after winning the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. [MARK HUMPHREY/AP PHOTO]

 Mark Humphrey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff.

