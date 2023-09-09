Carr 090823

After signing with the Saints, Derek Carr might find himself in a similar position to Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. [GERALD HERBERT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS — Changing teams was a boon to the career of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Derek Carr hopes to follow suit with the Saints.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.