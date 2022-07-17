ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Tiger Woods removed his cap a few strides from Swilcan Bridge, knowing Friday might be the last time he crossed over in a British Open at St. Andrews.
This is where the legends pause, pose and wave goodbye.
“Stop! Stop!" a few photographers cried out as they positioned themselves for another historic moment at the home of golf.
Woods kept right on walking, even as tears began to form in his eyes.
“That’s when I started to realize — that’s when I started thinking about — the next time it comes around here, I might not be around,” Woods said.
He said this wouldn't be his last British Open. Woods just doesn't know if his 46-year-old body, battered by multiple surgeries on both legs and his back, would be fit enough to compete when it returns to the home of golf. Woods mentioned 2030. The R&A hasn't announced the rotation that far out.
Still, the moment was not lost on him.
Woods saluted the thousands of fans in the grandstands on the left, and thousands more who watched from hotel balconies and rooftops on the perimeter of the Old Course. Some peered through windows, others without a ticket hanging from the top of the fence on the road down the right side of the 18th fairway.
Rory McIlroy looked over at him from the first fairway — he was starting his second round as Woods was finishing a 75 to miss the cut — and tipped his cap. Justin Thomas was on the first tee and nodded to Woods.
“As I got closer to the green, the ovation got louder,” Woods said. “You could feel the warmth and you could feel the people from both sides. Felt like the whole tournament was right there.”
It may as well have been.
This is where Woods won his first Open in 2000 to become the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam. He won another claret jug at St. Andrews in 2005, the year Jack Nicklaus finished his major championship career.
No one has ever won an Open at St. Andrews three times, and Woods wasn't about to change that. The only thing ceremonial for him was his golf — a 78 in the first round, only one birdie in the second round despite the most benign conditions of the week.
No matter. The Old Course, which had been relatively quiet all morning, came to life the closer he made his way to the finish.
“The people knew that I wasn’t going to make the cut,” Woods said. “But the ovations got louder as I was coming home. And that to me was ... just the respect. I’ve always respected this event. I’ve always respected the traditions of the game.
“I put my heart and soul into this event over the years,” he said. “And I think the people have appreciated my play.”
Woods gave them little to celebrate on what might be his final round at St. Andrews. He only had four reasonable birdie chances.
All that mattered to Woods was an ovation he won't forget.
“It's very emotional for me,” he said. “To me it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St. Andrews. And the fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling, I understand what Jack and Arnold (Palmer) had gone through in the past. I was kind of feeling that way there at the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.