ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks' path to the Eastern Conference finals provides reason to remain optimistic after a humbling Game 2 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks evened the series at 1-1.
The Bucks also can rely on their postseason history to boost their belief in their championship hopes.
This is Milwaukee's second conference finals appearance in three years, following a loss to Toronto in 2019. This talent-rich roster led by Giannis Antetokounmpo was widely expected to contend for a title this season.
Thanks to Friday night's resounding 125-91 win in Game 2, the Bucks take momentum into tonight's Game 3 in Atlanta.
“At the end of the day, you know, there’s got to be some urgency, but you still have to enjoy the fact that we’re here, you know, because we worked extremely hard to be in the last four teams standing,” Antetokounmpo said after leading the Bucks with 25 points.
“But you know, now going on the road obviously there is going to be some urgency."
This is only the Hawks' second conference finals appearance in their Atlanta history. They were swept by Cleveland in 2015.
The Hawks, the No. 5 seed, already have surpassed expectations. They finished last in their Southeast Division and missed the playoffs each of the last three years before suddenly learning to win under interim coach Nate McMillan this season.
Atlanta has been an underdog in each playoff round. When facing the New York Knicks in the first round and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals, the Hawks won their series opener on the road before losing the second game. They have followed the same path against Milwaukee.
The Hawks' staggering Game 2 loss was a reminder they are starting three players — Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter — who are in their first postseason.
The Bucks never trailed and led by 41 points.
The young Hawks have proved they can win close playoff games. They are 4-0 in games decided by no more than three points and 6-1 when the margin is no more than seven. Now they must demonstrate they are resilient.
“We’ve just got to up our level of competition, of intensity,” Collins said. “I feel like this is part of us growing into the mature players that can handle a championship run, as this is our first. And not to make any excuse, but these are the type of things that happen. It’s on us to improve and make adjustments.”
