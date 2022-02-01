Kohl Randolph poured in 22 points and Danville got is 21st win of the season, beating Tharptown 63-53 on Monday.
Danville led 38-25 at halftime.
Landon Freeman added eight points. JoJo Whisenant had six points and five rebounds. Witten Morgan had seven points and six assists.
Danville (21-6) travels to Priceville tonight in a rematch of the Morgan County tournament finals.
• Brewer girls 43, Fairview 17: The Patriots (9-17) got 17 points from Hope West and 13 from Chloe Romine.
• Falkville girls 66, St. Bernard 24: The Blue Devils (12-14) hit 14 three-point baskets. Ellie Cate Hill hit five and Elli Lorance hit four. Hill finished with 21 points and Lorance had 16.
• Athens girls 39, Austin 29: Jordyn Bailey scored 14 points and Kristen Johnson added 10 for the Golden Eagles. Austin got seven points each from Tykeria McDonald and Katie Davis.
• Good Hope girls 58, Priceville 41: Visiting Priceville fell in the battle of top 10 ranked teams in Class 4A. The No. 2-ranked Raiders outscored Priceville 18-6 in the third quarter to blow open a close game that Good Hope led 23-22 at halftime.
Lauren Hames topped No. 6 Priceville with 13 points. Leslie Hames and Lillyan Bloodworth each had seven points. Zoey Benson had nine rebounds to go with her four points. Priceville (18-6) hosts Danville tonight.
• East Lawrence girls 51, Oakwood Academy 16: Makayla Austin had 12 points and 10 rebounds for East Lawrence, which had 10 players in the scoring column.
• Athens Bible boys 57, Woodville 44: Walker Brand scored 17, Luke Davis had 16 and Connor Abernathy had 10 for the Trojans.
• Athens Bible boys 63, Crossville 52: Brand led the way with 17 points. Davis and Brayden Suggs each had 12 points.
