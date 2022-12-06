LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cincinnati has hired Louisville's Scott Satterfield to be its next coach, the university announced Monday.
Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin.
Satterfield said he was honored to become coach of the Bearcats and looked forward to continuing the program's winning tradition.
“I’m excited to take Cincinnati into the Big 12 this fall and ready to compete for championships,” he said in a statement. "I’m most looking forward to meeting the current team and beginning to build relationships with these young men. We will hit the ground running today.”
Athletic director John Cunningham called Satterfield “a proven winner” and noted his competitiveness and culture-building.
“He’s an innovative offensive mind and a leader who develops men on and off the field," Cunningham said in the statement. “He’s the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the Big 12 next season and beyond.”
The Cardinals overcame starts of 2-3 overall and 0-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 5-2 stretch run highlighted by wins over then-No. 10 Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and North Carolina State. Their disappointing start fueled speculation at midseason that Satterfield would be fired before Louisville won 34-17 at Virginia to begin its second-half surge toward bowl eligibility. It also finished 4-4 in league play despite a 31-16 loss at Clemson.
Louisville athletic director Josh Heird wished Satterfield well in a statement and said he was grateful for his dedication to the program. A search was on for Satterfield’s successor.
“We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed long term to helping the program reach new heights," Heird said.
Louisville later announced that player development director Deion Branch, a former Cardinals star and Super Bowl MVP with the Patriots, will serve as interim coach for the bowl game. Heird said at a news conference that he didn't anticipate Branch or anyone on the current staff becoming candidates for the permanent job.
Satterfield, who signed a six-year contract through Dec. 31, 2024, with an annual base salary of $3.25 million, departs Louisville following a somewhat tumultuous tenure.
