CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family.
He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events, but the 47-year-old had no idea Monday what that will look like in 2023.
Johnson told The Associated Press he was excited to announce “I've got a blank sheet of paper, and we can now see what opportunities exist and start making a calendar.” Carvana has already told Johnson it will back whatever racing he pursues.
Johnson took two weeks from the IndyCar finale — with a weekend spent in England with Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti at the Goodwood Revival — before finalizing his decision to scale back. He told the AP he didn't really need the time to ponder his future.
“It's been an interesting process to feel so fulfilled with the experience and then also try to make a decision,” Johnson said. “In the big scheme of things, there is so much life-planning going on with the kids. We've always had an idea of trying to live abroad for a year or two. We love Colorado and want to spend more time there, and there's just so much swirling personally and professionally that I just wanted to take some time and make the decision not on the back of a positive or negative experience on the racetrack.”
So what is Johnson, who retired from NASCAR in 2020, thinking?
--
Big idea
Johnson has said since his 2020 NASCAR retirement that he'd race again in the series in the right opportunity, and is now entertaining the idea of doing “The Double” — the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.
Kurt Busch was the last driver to attempt the 1,100-mile, two-state odyssey in 2014. Busch fell 200 miles shy of completing it when his engine failed in the NASCAR closer. Tony Stewart, who twice attempted both races, is the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles. John Andretti and Robby Gordon both made attempts before Busch.
Johnson would like to give it a try: He won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway four times, including three consecutive victories from 2003-2005.
“You know me and endurance sports, and the double sounds awesome,” Johnson told AP. “I've always had this respect for the guys who have done the double. I would say it is more of a respect thing than a bucket-list item, and I'd love to put some energy into that idea and see if I can pull it off.”
The other NASCAR events that's have caught his attention? Next year's inaugural race through the downtown streets of Chicago and the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. Johnson noted as a past winner, he's got an exemption into both the All-Star race and the exhibition season-opening Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. However, the 2022 NASCAR rules state a driver must be competing full-time to race in the all-star race.
