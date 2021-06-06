PHILADELPHIA — Dwight Howard gushed over his first year in Philly, a train-of-thought review on his favorite cheesesteak spot and the dairy dessert the Sixers give away at home games, and he even hummed a few bars to the team’s theme song.
Fun!
But when the topic turned to Joel Embiid, Howard’s belief that the injured big man can play in Game 1 of Philadelphia's second-round playoff series against Atlanta brought the laughter to a halt.
“He should be ready to go,” Howard said.
Wait a minute, is the backup center — and one of the top rebounders in NBA history — really breaking news on Embiid’s status for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Pressed for the scoop that Embiid actually will play, Howard suddenly backtracked on his breaking news update.
“Oh, nooooooo, you didn’t hear me say that one,” Howard said. “I expect him to be great when he plays. That’s all.”
That’s all the Sixers expect, as well, but Embiid’s status remained unknown Saturday because of a cartilage tear in his right knee. The top-seeded Sixers could get past Trae Young and the Hawks even without a healthy Embiid. But the Sixers’ serious push for their first championship since 1983 starts and ends with the health of their MVP candidate.
The 27-year-old Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season. He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the 76ers in Game 3 over Washington. Embiid took a hard fall in Game 4 on Monday — he winced and put his hand on his lower right back — and missed the series clincher two days later. He’s been treated with physical therapy.
The Sixers may make the Hawks wait until the last moment to reveal Embiid’s status.
“He’s a big piece of his team,” Young said. “If he’s not able to go, they’re a different type of team. We’re definitely preparing like he’s going to be ready.”
Coach Doc Rivers, who definitively said Embiid was injured in Game 4, had no new update on Saturday.
Embiid could slap on a knee brace and push through the injury, and there are signs he might try to play this series. He did not participate in live drills during practice this week but did shoot. He made a surprise appearance during Game 5 warmups and shot jumpers around the perimeter, fadeaways, even some free throws — all without any sort of noticeable knee brace under his white leggings — to the delight of the crowd.
With Embiid, the Sixers are legitimate contenders to win it all.
Without him, the Sixers need every ounce of effort from Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry to push past the fifth-seeded Hawks. The Sixers started Matisse Thybulle and moved Simmons to center against the Wizards.
“I think we’ve got the pieces in place to do it,” Simmons said. “We’ve been in this situation before during the season. We didn’t have a full team the whole time. We know what we have to do and it starts on defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.