Jabari Smith has likely taken his last look at an Auburn basketball crowd, at least as an actual Auburn basketball player.
So, too, has Walker Kessler.
With the Tigers bowing out of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, the next steps for the program involve two early likely entries into the NBA draft.
Smith is a potential No. 1 overall pick, while Kessler — after starring much of the season, until Sunday — has also drawn first-round interest.
“I just want to be remembered as somebody who always plays the right way, always plays hard,” Smith told reporters before the NCAA tournament.
“Somebody who never really cared about stats or anything like that,” he said. “Somebody who just always wanted to win for Auburn, always wanted to win for my teammates and also for myself.”
Both, despite playing just one season on the Plains, made quite an impact.
They helped Auburn win the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship, reach the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed and — with Sunday’s 79-61 loss to 10th-seeded Miami — finish with a 28-6 record.
“They're humble guys, great guys on and off the court,” guard Zep Jasper said before the tournament. “That's the biggest thing. Because a lot of people look at them like, 'Oh, they might not be team players. Jabari might be a top-3 draft pick.'”
Smith, the highest-rated commit in school history when he signed with the Tigers, averaged a team-high 16.9 points per game.
It was the second-highest scoring average by an Auburn freshman since Ronnie Battle’s 17.0 in 1989-90.
Smith is just the fifth freshman to lead the Tigers in scoring. Most recently, Mustapha Heron averaged 15.2 points as a freshman in 2016-17.
And, he said, his affection for the school and its fans grew enough that he looked all around Auburn Arena after the national anthem each home game.
“Just taking it all in and knowing that those people are here to see us,” Smith said before the tournament. “They're here to see us play hard, they're here to see us put on a show and play to win. You've got to play hard every play, every possession, for them.
“It's just taking it in and always knowing that I'm playing for more than myself.”
Smith scored 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting Sunday with a career-high 15 rebounds in his likely Auburn finale.
“Thanking Auburn for everything," Smith said Sunday. "If I had to make this decision a thousand times, I wouldn't choose anywhere else but Auburn."
Kessler transferred to Auburn from North Carolina and became a force, too.
He leads the nation with 155 blocked shots, shot 61% from the field and averaged 11.4 points with 8.1 rebounds.
His blocks were not quite double the previous Auburn school record. Kyle Davis rejected 84 shots in 2000-01.
“Your teammates are all you got,” Kessler said before the tournament. “That’s who you’ve got to rely on. That’s so important to have that camaraderie and truly when things get tough, come together and get the win.”
Kessler had two points on 0-of-6 shooting Sunday with two rebounds and two blocks in perhaps his Auburn finale.
And the Tigers could start thinking of next year. Probably without Smith and Kessler.
"Our team did an amazing job this year coming together and winning an SEC championship," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Sunday night. "It's been a great locker room. Unbelievable character, unbelievable effort and energy."
