HARTSELLE — Jack Smith wasn't going to sugarcoat it.
And really, who could blame him?
Thursday night the Hartselle pitcher achieved one of baseball's ultimate accomplishments. Smith sat down 21 straight batters to finish with a perfect game.
"This is unbelievable," Smith said. "I pitched a perfect game when I was seven (years old) in travel ball. But to do it here, in a playoff game, it's unreal."
"I feel like Billy Chapel," he added.
The Tigers kicked off their road to repeating as state champions with an easy sweep over Pinson Valley on Thursday night.
Hartselle won 15-1, 10-0 to advance to the second round of the 6A state playoffs. They will play the winner of Minor and Mae Jemison.
--
Hartselle 15, Pinson Valley 1
It was a slightly slow start for the Tigers in game one.
Greyson Howard allowed a single and hit two batters in the first inning, which loaded the bases. Pinson Valley took advantage, scoring a run on a fielder's choice to take a 1-0 lead.
The senior eventually settled down, however, and finishing the game allowing four hits over four innings.
"I took some breathers and started throwing strikes," Howard said. "I have a great defense behind me, so I just slowed down and took it one batter at a time."
Hartselle's offense also started a little slow, but once it got going, the Tigers rolled.
Coleman Mizell hit a three-run homer in the second in what was a prelude of what was to come. An inning later the Tigers scored 12 runs to blow the game open.
Howard hit a three-run homer, while Lawson Williams added a grand slam.
"I think we just needed to get out of our heads," Howard said of the team's slow start. "We were trying to elevate the ball and once we took normal swings, it started coming to us."
"It felt pretty good," Howard added of his home run.
Mizell led the team with three hits and four RBIs. Howard had three RBIs.
--
Hartselle 10, Pinson Valley 0
Game 2 was highlighted by Smith's perfect-game performance. He stuck out nine batters.
"I have to give credit to the defense behind me," Smith said. "There's no way I achieve this without them."
The Hartselle senior, and Arkansas signee, found out he was on his way to the honor in the fifth inning.
"I was in the bullpen throwing and some kids told me," Smith said. "I thought they had ruined it for me."
Hartselle led 2-0 for most of the game, before scoring six runs in the fifth.
Eli Tidwell led the team with four hits and two RBIs.
