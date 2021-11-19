FLORENCE — It’s safe to say K.J. Smith has a good memory.
The North Alabama defensive back is a two-time Academic All-American.
He has a 4.0 GPA as he pursues a Master of Science degree in health and human performance (he’s set to graduate in December). He previously completed his undergraduate degree with a 4.0 GPA.
He’s been asked to play multiple positions in the secondary on the field. So, no, it doesn’t take Smith long to recall his favorite memory in a Lions uniform — a 34-30 win at Southern Utah in 2018.
“That was the first game after I transferred (from Georgia) and I had 10 tackles that game,” Smith said. “And then we ended up upsetting them. That was a wild moment. That was our first (Division I) game. I remember that moment very vividly.”
Smith was right. He did have 10 tackles that game. He also had a pass breakup.
The passage of time can be a funny thing sometimes. It’s something Smith talked about as he sat in the conference room in Flowers Hall after an early-morning workout this week.
He’s appeared in 35 career games with UNA.
On Saturday, Smith will play his final game with UNA when the Lions (2-8, 1-4 Big South) play at Hampton. Kickoff is set for noon.
“It definitely came faster than expected,” said Smith, who was honored last week during Senior Day surrounded by 12 family members. “I always say it goes by fast. It’ll be a bittersweet moment for me, but I am ready to try to play professionally and see how that goes.”
That’s always the hope, and Smith won’t mind having a seven- to 10-year career.
But in 2020, six FCS players went in the NFL draft — two from the Colonial Athletic Association and Missouri Valley Football Conference, and one each from the Ohio Valley Conference and Pioneer Football League. Five FCS players were drafted this year. Four played in the MVFC, while the fifth played in the Southland Conference.
According to the NCAA, there were 97 FCS players on NFL active rosters as of Sept. 1 (final roster cuts). The Canadian Football League currently has 42 former FCS players on active rosters.
But Smith has certainly put up the stats for people to make a note of, even if UNA’s win total hasn’t been there.
Smith has six interceptions and six pass breakups to go with 40 tackles. He’s also returned punts. He had six picks and 15 breakups over his first three seasons.
After games, it isn’t uncommon for opposing receivers to seek out Smith and compliment his play.
“These types of seasons, you feel worst for kids like K.J., who’ve come in here and done a really good job, both academically and athletically,” UNA defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell said. “I wish we could send him out with a few more wins, but he’s one of the kids you never worry about. He’s always where he’s supposed to be. You wish you had a few more like him.
“He’s worked for everything he’s got this year. It’s good to see the type of stats he’s had this year because a lot of the time the work you put in doesn’t always equate to success. It has with him.”
Success is important. And for Smith, that’s both on the field and in the classroom. He’s been a straight-A student since elementary school.
However a potential career after his final game at UNA shakes out, there may be some more things he’ll have to remember. Not that it’s been a problem before.
“If it goes as planned, after my career, when I retire, I’ll have to go back to (physical therapy) school and when that’s done, I’d like to open up a practice in Georgia,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.