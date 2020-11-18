The UAH Chargers should get a charge out of their newest softball signee.
Austin’s Lawren Hayes signed to play with the Chargers on Wednesday. The five-foot shortstop brings a bundle of energy to the field.
Hayes hit .320 in her sophomore season in 2019 and was a perfect 14 of 14 on stolen base attempts. In 73 career games at Austin, Hayes has hit. 293 with 50 runs scored.
Signing with UAH could reunite Hayes with former Austin teammate Peyton Perkins, who is a freshman on the team this fall.
UAH is a NCAA Division II program that competes in the Gulf South Conference. Les Stuedeman has been the head coach since the program began in 1995. She has a career record of 1,094-363-1.
The Chargers have never had a losing season and have been to the NCAA Tournament 22 times. UAH has won eight GSC championships.
