BIRMINGHAM — Four area teams competed in the state volleyball tournament on Tuesday, with all four seeing their seasons come to an end.
Lawrence County (5A), Priceville (4A), West Morgan (4A) and Lindsay Lane (2A) all fell in the state quarterfinals, which was played at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Eagles vanquish Red Devils
Lawrence County won the first set and led in the other three, but fell 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 21-25 to Montgomery Academy.
"When our serve-receive is on, it's on, but it wasn't quite today," Red Devils coach Robyn Hutto said. "I told them we couldn't give up aces no matter what. We had to keep the ball in play. The last two sets they had big runs doing that."
Ava Boyll led Lawrence County with 17 kills, 15 digs and four blocks. Kylie Graham had 36 assists and seven digs, while Bentlee Cross had 14 digs and eight kills.
The Red Devils have now been to the state tournament two years in a row with young squads. They will return all but two players next year, including five starters.
"I told them to remember this feeling," Hutto said. "5A North will be stacked again and it'll be tough to get back as always, but we have the experience."
Orange Beach too pricey for Bulldogs
Making just its second state tournament appearance in school history, Priceville's inexperience got the best of itself.
The Bulldogs fell behind early in the first two sets, and couldn't rebound quick enough in the 22-25, 16-25, 19-25 loss.
"We've got some young girls and being here on the big stage with a lot more eyes on you, I think it did get to us a little," said coach Emily Logan, who wrapped up her first season in charge.
Logan said the team's second ever state semifinals appearance is a building block for the program.
"Elite Eight is the standard," Logan said. "I challenged my underclassmen that Elight Eight is where we expect to be now. The work we put in from now on has to be Elite Eight or better."
Knights skewer Rebels
Like Lawrence County, West Morgan didn't fare too well against Catholic-Montgomery, which swept the Rebels 20-25, 16-25, 16-25.
"We definitely ran into a tough team. We also had a slow start, which didn't help," West Morgan coach Alesha Hutto said. "We couldn't get a break that I thought we needed. They stayed offensively minded and kept us on defense too much. Give my girls credit though, they never quit."
Ellie Jones and Ansley Terry each had seven kills, with Jones also having eight digs and Terry four. Abby Yerby had 14 digs and 24 assists.
The Rebels have made a habit of advancing to the state tournament, but Hutto hopes they'll break through for more.
"You hope at some point there is that barrier you break through," Hutto said. "As long as kids continue to buy in, then we'll continue to be successful."
Rebs tame Lions
Lindsay Lane couldn't capitalize on its strong start in its 25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 21-25 loss.
Haley Grace Waltman led the team with 22 kills and 10 digs. Lydia Carter had 13 kills and 12 digs, while Lindsey Murr had 12 kills. Madelyn Menefee finished with 42 assists.
